Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 18th Jun, 2019 ) : Japan lifted a tsunami advisory early Wednesday hours after a strong 6.4-magnitude earthquake hit the country, but there were no immediate reports of damages or serious injuries.

The nation's meteorological agency lifted it at 1:02 am (1402 GMT Tuesday) after only small ripples of 10 centimetres were monitored on the coast of the Sea of Japan, north of Tokyo.