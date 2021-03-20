Japan Lifts Tsunami Warning After Quake Off Miyagi Coast - Meteorological Agency

UrduPoint.com
The Japan Meteorological Agency lifted a tsunami warning issued on Saturday after a 7.2-magnitude earthquake hit the waters off the coast of the country's northeastern prefecture of Miyagi

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2021) The Japan Meteorological Agency lifted a tsunami warning issued on Saturday after a 7.2-magnitude earthquake hit the waters off the coast of the country's northeastern prefecture of Miyagi.

The warning was issued after the quakes were registered at 6.09 p.m. local time (09:09 GMT) about 37 miles (almost 60 kilometers) deep underwater.

The resulting tsunami waves could be up to three feet (one meter) high.

The earthquake could be felt in Tokyo. The government promptly responded by setting up a crisis center, as reported by the Kyodo news agency.

The Tohoku Shinkansen high-speed rail-line in eastern Japan was suspended due to the tremors, and about 200 residential buildings in Miyagi were left without power. There were no disruptions in the operation of the nuclear power plants.

