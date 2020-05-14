UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japan Lifts Virus State Of Emergency In Most Regions: PM Abe

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 14th May 2020 | 03:18 PM

Japan lifts virus state of emergency in most regions: PM Abe

Japan's prime minister on Thursday lifted for most of the country a state of emergency imposed to tackle the coronavirus, but kept it in place for Tokyo and Osaka

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2020 ) :Japan's prime minister on Thursday lifted for most of the country a state of emergency imposed to tackle the coronavirus, but kept it in place for Tokyo and Osaka.

"Today we decided to lift the state of emergency in 39 (out of 47) prefectures," Shinzo Abe said in a nationally televised news conference.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Osaka Tokyo Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Taliban Claims Responsibility for Deadly Car Bomb ..

9 minutes ago

Russian Military Says 17 More Servicemen to Return ..

9 minutes ago

New COVID-19 Cases in China, S. Korea Serve as Res ..

3 minutes ago

Provincial govts ban Youm-e-Ali processions, ritua ..

31 minutes ago

European Region Accounts for 43% of Global COVID-1 ..

3 minutes ago

Senate passes resolution to acknowledge Chinese su ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.