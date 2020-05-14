Japan lifts virus state of emergency in most regions: PM Abe

Japan's prime minister on Thursday lifted for most of the country a state of emergency imposed to tackle the coronavirus, but kept it in place for Tokyo and Osaka

"Today we decided to lift the state of emergency in 39 (out of 47) prefectures," Shinzo Abe said in a nationally televised news conference.