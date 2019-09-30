Japan lists Fukushima radiation levels on S Korea embassy site

Japan's embassy in South Korea has begun posting the daily radiation levels of Fukushima and Seoul after new questions about the lingering effects of the 2011 nuclear disaster

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2019 ) :Japan's embassy in South Korea has begun posting the daily radiation levels of Fukushima and Seoul after new questions about the lingering effects of the 2011 nuclear disaster.

The embassy website said the information reflects that "interest in radiation levels in Japan has recently been increasing, particularly in South Korea".

The move comes amid worsening ties between Japan and South Korea over a long-running disagreement about Japanese use of forced labour in South Korea during World War II.

The two countries have taken retaliatory trade measures against each other, and South Korea has tightened radiation checks on Japanese food imports.

The readings show levels in three Japanese cities are almost the same as in major cities outside of Japan, including Seoul, the embassy says.

"The Japanese government hopes the South Korean people's understanding about Japan's radiation levels will deepen as we continue to provide accurate information based on scientific evidence and explain it fully with clarity," it says in Japanese and Korean on the site.