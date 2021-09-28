Japan Lists Russia, China, N.Korea As Potential Cyberthreat Nations in Security Strategy

The Japanese government on Tuesday adopted the country's three-year cyber security strategy roadmap that lists Russia, China, and North Korea as emerging cyberthreat nations with beefed up capabilities

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2021) The Japanese government on Tuesday adopted the country's three-year cyber security strategy roadmap that lists Russia, China, and North Korea as emerging cyberthreat nations with beefed up capabilities.

The draft document was published on the website of Japan's Cybersecurity Strategic Headquarters. It underlines the importance of boosting cooperation with the United States, Australia, and India, including through the QUAD format and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

"In a classic traditional way of national security there is cyber, and state, and also space (fields). So, security in these areas now is becoming increasingly important. And amongst that the national security environment surrounding Japan inclusive of these areas is becoming increasingly severe, and China's, Russia's, North Korea's authorities are suspected in involving in various cyber activities," Motegi told a press conference, commenting on the document.

There is also a competition between the countries in this field, which contributes to the "uncertainty of international order," he added.

The West has repeatedly accused Russia and China of cyberattacks targeting its governments, something that both nations have denied, expressing readiness to cooperate on the matter. Moscow has complained that its proposal to engage the West in cybersecurity dialogue received no positive response.