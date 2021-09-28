UrduPoint.com

Japan Lists Russia, China, N.Korea As Potential Cyberthreat Nations In Security Strategy

Sumaira FH 8 hours ago Tue 28th September 2021 | 12:16 PM

Japan Lists Russia, China, N.Korea As Potential Cyberthreat Nations in Security Strategy

The Japanese government on Tuesday adopted the country's three-year cyber security strategy roadmap that lists Russia, China, and North Korea as emerging cyberthreat nations with beefed up capabilities

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2021) The Japanese government on Tuesday adopted the country's three-year cyber security strategy roadmap that lists Russia, China, and North Korea as emerging cyberthreat nations with beefed up capabilities.

The draft document was published on the website of Japan's Cybersecurity Strategic Headquarters. It underlines the importance of boosting cooperation with the United States, Australia, and India, including through the QUAD format and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

"In a classic traditional way of national security there is cyber, and state, and also space (fields). So, security in these areas now is becoming increasingly important. And amongst that the national security environment surrounding Japan inclusive of these areas is becoming increasingly severe, and China's, Russia's, North Korea's authorities are suspected in involving in various cyber activities," Motegi told a press conference, commenting on the document.

There is also a competition between the countries in this field, which contributes to the "uncertainty of international order," he added.

The West has repeatedly accused Russia and China of cyberattacks targeting its governments, something that both nations have denied, expressing readiness to cooperate on the matter. Moscow has complained that its proposal to engage the West in cybersecurity dialogue received no positive response.

Related Topics

India Australia Moscow Russia China Japan United States North Korea Government Asia

Recent Stories

Lady Doctor lost her life in resistance to robbery ..

Lady Doctor lost her life in resistance to robbery attempt in Lahore

4 minutes ago
 AIMS school and college carry out vaccination driv ..

AIMS school and college carry out vaccination drive

4 minutes ago
 Emirates Health Services celebrates World Heart Da ..

Emirates Health Services celebrates World Heart Day

23 minutes ago
 DEWA partners with Global Manufacturing and Indust ..

DEWA partners with Global Manufacturing and Industrialisation Summit

24 minutes ago
 Syrian Constitutional Committee Will Hold New Sess ..

Syrian Constitutional Committee Will Hold New Session October 18 in Geneva - Ped ..

12 minutes ago
 PPP’s senior leader Wajid Shamsul Hassan passes ..

PPP’s senior leader Wajid Shamsul Hassan passes away

44 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.