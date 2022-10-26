Japan, Lithuania Become Strategic Partners, Launch Security Dialogue - Prime Minister

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte agreed to initiate a joint security policy dialogue and become strategic partners during their meeting in Tokyo, the office of the Japanese prime minister said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2022) Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte agreed to initiate a joint security policy dialogue and become strategic partners during their meeting in Tokyo, the office of the Japanese prime minister said on Wednesday.

"Prime Minister Simonyte of Lithuania visited Japan, marking the 100th anniversary of friendship between the two countries, and we agreed to upgrade our bilateral relationship to a strategic partnership. Lithuania is conducting resolute diplomacy, and we decided to newly launch a security policy dialogue to further intensify our cooperation," the press service said in a tweet, citing Kishida.

The counterparts issued a joint statement on strategic partnership, in which they also agree to cooperate on UN Security Council reform and promotion of nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation. The parties also recognized the need for regular political consultations on economic, technological, cultural and social issues.

This year marks the 100th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Lithuania and Japan.