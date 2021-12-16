Japan Lodges Objection to Russia Over Firing Drills in Kuril Islands - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

The Japanese government lodged an objection to Russia through diplomatic channels due to the scheduled firing drills in the Kuril Islands, the Kyodo news agency reported on Thursday, citing sources familiar with the matter

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2021) The Japanese government lodged an objection to Russia through diplomatic channels due to the scheduled firing drills in the Kuril Islands, the Kyodo news agency reported on Thursday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

The Russian side had notified Japan that on December 16, 23 and 30, firing drills would be held in the area of Kunashir Island.

"These actions lead to the intensifying of weapons on the four islands of the Northern Territories (the southern islands of the Kuril Ridge) and contradict Japan's stance," the agency quotes a source in diplomatic circles as saying.

Japan lays claims to the islands of Kunashir, Shikotan, Iturup and Habomai, citing the bilateral Treaty of Shimoda of 1855.

Tokyo stipulated the transfer of the islands as a condition for concluding a peace treaty with Russia, which was not signed after the end of World War II.

In 1956, the Soviet Union and Japan signed a joint declaration in which Moscow agreed to consider the possibility of transferring the two islands to Japan in case of signing a peace treaty. The Soviet Union hoped to put an end to this, while Japan considered the deal only part of the solution to the problem, without revoking the claims to all the islands. Moscow repeatedly stated that the islands had become part of the Soviet Union following World War II and that Russian sovereignty over them was beyond doubt.