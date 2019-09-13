Japan Lodges Protest Over N. Korean Gunboat Incident in Exclusive Economic Zone - Official

(@FahadShabbir)

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2019) Tokyo lodged a protest to Pyongyang over the recent intrusion of a North Korean gunboat in the Japanese exclusive economic zone, Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said on Friday.

According to the Kyodo news agency, a cargo ship and a gunboat - both are said to be from North Korea - were detected in the Japanese exclusive economic zone in the Sea of Japan on August 23.

The vessels soon left the area but returned on the next day, with the gunboat having approached a Japanese patrol ship. A man in a uniform on board of the gunboat pointed a weapon toward the Japanese sailors but no gunfire followed.

"We believe that the vessels are likely to be from North Korea. We have lodged a strong protest via the embassy in Beijing," Suga said, as quoted by Kyodo.

The Japanese authorities believe that the vessels were involved in North Korea's illegal fishing in the Japanese exclusive economic zone.