UrduPoint.com

Japan Lodges Protest To China After Chinese Ships Enter Waters Of Disputed Senkaku Islands

Faizan Hashmi Published June 08, 2023 | 09:45 PM

Japan Lodges Protest to China After Chinese Ships Enter Waters of Disputed Senkaku Islands

The Japanese government sent two separate protest notes to China after Chinese ships entered the territorial waters of the Senkaku islands (Diaoyu Islands in China), which are a subject of a territorial dispute between Tokyo and Beijing

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2023) The Japanese government sent two separate protest notes to China after Chinese ships entered the territorial waters of the Senkaku islands (Diaoyu Islands in China), which are a subject of a territorial dispute between Tokyo and Beijing.

"By the Chinese navy ships and their navigation is something we have the grave concerns and also in territorial waters and territorial airspace we have prepared for the patrol activities," Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said on Thursday.

Matsuno noted that the first protest note was sent though diplomatic channels after it was confirmed that a Chinese research vessel had entered the territorial waters around the Senkaku islands. The second protest note was sent after Chinese patrol vessels followed.

Matsuno also called such actions unacceptable.

Both Japan and China have extended territorial claims over the Senkaku Islands. Japan insists on its sovereignty over the islands effective since 1895, while China points to the 1783 and 1785 Japanese maps designating the islands as Chinese territory. After World War II, the Senkaku Islands went under the control of the United States and were passed on to Japan in 1972.

Japan believes that China's sovereignty claims over the islands follow the discovery of valuable minerals in their shelf waters in the 1970s. The territorial dispute escalated in 2012, when the Japanese government purchased three of the five islands from a private owner, thereby confirming Japan's affiliation with the islands.

Related Topics

Protest China Beijing Tokyo Japan United States World War From Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

Nafis announces new updates to its platform to enh ..

Nafis announces new updates to its platform to enhance user journey, support Emi ..

30 minutes ago
 5 killed, 9 injured as vehicle plunges into ditch ..

5 killed, 9 injured as vehicle plunges into ditch in Chitral

50 minutes ago
 Chinese company donates hybrid rice seeds to Baloc ..

Chinese company donates hybrid rice seeds to Balochistan

50 minutes ago
 Khurram Dastgir visits IESCO headquarters, reviews ..

Khurram Dastgir visits IESCO headquarters, reviews progress on various projects

27 minutes ago
 Administrator takes strict notice about overchargi ..

Administrator takes strict notice about overcharging of parking fees

27 minutes ago
 NA Body for installing telemetry system at earlies ..

NA Body for installing telemetry system at earliest

27 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.