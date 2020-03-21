UrduPoint.com
Japan Lodges Protest To North Korea Over Launch Of 2 Ballistic Missiles - Reports

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sat 21st March 2020 | 07:30 AM

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2020) Japan lodged on Saturday a diplomatic protest to North Korea over the latter's missile tests, Japanese media reported.

Earlier in the day, South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported about the launch of two ballistic missiles from the North Korean province of North Pyongan toward the Sea of Japan. The missiles have not reached the Japanese exclusive economic zone.

According to the NHK broadcaster, the protest was voiced over the fact that the missiles had been launched in violation of resolutions of the UN Security Council.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe ordered his cabinet to gather information about the North Korean tests, check the security of vessels and aircraft as well as to prepare for any emergency.

Saturday's North Korean tests have become the third in a row after those conducted on March 2 and March 9.

