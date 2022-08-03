UrduPoint.com

Japan Logs Record High Number Of About 250,000 COVID-19 Cases In A Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 03, 2022 | 09:18 PM

Japan logs record high number of about 250,000 COVID-19 cases in a day

Japan logged 249,830 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, posting a record high amid concerns over the overburdened medical system due to the quickly surging number

TOKYO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2022 ) :Japan logged 249,830 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, posting a record high amid concerns over the overburdened medical system due to the quickly surging number.

It was the second consecutive day that the country reported over 200,000 new cases, with the previous record hitting 233,000 cases on Thursday last week in Japan's seventh wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tokyo reported 38,940 new cases, while Osaka Prefecture logged 24,038 cases.

Hyogo Prefecture, which posted 11,201 cases, and Aichi Prefecture, with 17,778 new cases, were among the 24 areas reporting record infections Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the country's daily death toll amounted to 169.

Japan saw the world's highest number of new COVID-19 cases in the week to July 24 with more than 969,000 infections, according to the World Health Organization.

The Japanese government has recently announced its decision to allow local governments from the country's 47 prefectures to issue declarations to tackle the spread of the highly transmissible BA.5 Omicron subvariant.

The central government said it will deploy officials to prefectures to oversee precautionary measures and act as liaison officers.

Related Topics

World Osaka Japan July From Government

Recent Stories

Iqbal for taking measures to boost exports to Chin ..

Iqbal for taking measures to boost exports to China up to $30 bn

3 minutes ago
 Administrator for facilitating mourners during Muh ..

Administrator for facilitating mourners during Muharram

3 minutes ago
 Four deputy superintendent jail promoted to grade ..

Four deputy superintendent jail promoted to grade 18

3 minutes ago
 Three bids to smuggle wheat, flour foiled; bags co ..

Three bids to smuggle wheat, flour foiled; bags confiscated

3 minutes ago
 Antibiotics in young kids can cause permanent asth ..

Antibiotics in young kids can cause permanent asthma, allergies: Study

6 minutes ago
 CM's advisor calls upon people to promote brotherh ..

CM's advisor calls upon people to promote brotherhood, harmony during Muharram

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.