Japan Looking For New Location to Deploy Missile Defense System in Akita - Reports

The Japanese Defense Ministry is searching for a new location to deploy a US-made Aegis Ashore ground-based missile defense system in Akita prefecture, according to national media reports on Wednesday

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2020) The Japanese Defense Ministry is searching for a new location to deploy a US-made Aegis Ashore ground-based missile defense system in Akita prefecture, according to national media reports on Wednesday.

The system was initially meant to be deployed at the Araya Ground Self-Defense Force training complex in the city of Akita, although the plans were met with strong resistance by local residents. The proposal has now been shelved, according to the NHK broadcaster, but the northwestern prefecture of Akita remains the Ministry of Defense's top candidate to host the missile system.

According to the country's Yomiuri newspaper, this decision could lead to delays in the operation of the ground-based missile defense system.

The ministry is planning to deploy the second of its Aegis Ashore units in the southwestern prefecture of Yamaguchi, according to media reports.

In December 2017, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe approved plans to install two US-made Aegis Ashore missile defense units, each costing approximately $900 million, in response to ballistic missile tests conducted by North Korea.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov in January expressed doubts as to whether the Aegis Ashore systems would solely serve to protect Japan from the threat of ballistic missiles from North Korea.