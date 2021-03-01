Japan Loses 1,000 Doses of Pfizer Vaccine Due to Freezer Failure - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2021) The Japanese Health Ministry said on Monday that about 1,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine against the coronavirus went bad at one of the country's hospitals as the result of a refrigerator failure, the Kyodo news agency reported.

According to the agency, the hospital, where the accident occurred, had already accomplished the vaccination of health care specialists and stored the second doses of the vaccine.

The vaccination campaign in Japan started on February 17. Pfizer remains the only authorized vaccine against the coronavirus in Japan. The country concluded the first phase of the vaccination, during which 40,000 health care workers were inoculated. This week, Japan will start the second phase that envisages the vaccine's distribution among 4.7 million health care workers. In April, Tokyo will start to deliver vaccines to 36 million elderly people aged over 65 years.