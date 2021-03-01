UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japan Loses 1,000 Doses Of Pfizer Vaccine Due To Freezer Failure - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 seconds ago Mon 01st March 2021 | 07:40 PM

Japan Loses 1,000 Doses of Pfizer Vaccine Due to Freezer Failure - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2021) The Japanese Health Ministry said on Monday that about 1,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine against the coronavirus went bad at one of the country's hospitals as the result of a refrigerator failure, the Kyodo news agency reported.

According to the agency, the hospital, where the accident occurred, had already accomplished the vaccination of health care specialists and stored the second doses of the vaccine.

The vaccination campaign in Japan started on February 17. Pfizer remains the only authorized vaccine against the coronavirus in Japan. The country concluded the first phase of the vaccination, during which 40,000 health care workers were inoculated. This week, Japan will start the second phase that envisages the vaccine's distribution among 4.7 million health care workers. In April, Tokyo will start to deliver vaccines to 36 million elderly people aged over 65 years.

Related Topics

Accident Tokyo Japan February April Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Kenyan chamber of commerce to open its office in S ..

25 minutes ago

A mesmerizing dance performance by the dance exper ..

1 hour ago

PSL 6 Match 12 Islamabad United Vs. Quetta Gladiat ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Tourism intensifies efforts to promote city ..

1 hour ago

UAE’s leadership prioritises reading: Zaki Nusse ..

2 hours ago

Chief Of Air Staff Farewell Calls On Chief Of The ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.