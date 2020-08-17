UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japan Loses 7.8% In GDP To COVID-19 Onslaught

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 17th August 2020 | 03:54 PM

Japan loses 7.8% in GDP to COVID-19 onslaught

Japan has lost at least 7.8% in its gross domestic products (GDP) to COVID-19, the latest financial figures reveal

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2020 ) :Japan has lost at least 7.8% in its gross domestic products (GDP) to COVID-19, the latest financial figures reveal.

The COVID-19 pandemic hit the country's economy hard which contracted by 27.8% in the first quarter of the current fiscal April-June, Yonhap news reported. GDP is the total value of goods and services produced in a country.

It is the biggest contraction of Japan's economy on record and the government showed negative growth for the third consecutive quarter.

The country's economic activity was restricted under the now-lifted state of emergency. The emergency was imposed in April to stem the spread of the infection and lifted in late May.

A cabinet official said the latest figure is "considered the largest contraction" on record even dating back to 1955.

Japan's economic stress was magnified by COVID-19.

It already faced setbacks due to the US-China trade spat last year followed by a 2% consumption tax hike last year.

Last time, it was in 2009 when Japan posted a record of 17.8% contraction in the January-March quarter due to the global financial crisis.

Meanwhile, schools across Japan reopened Monday after a brief nine-day summer vacation. The authorities shortened the vacations to allow students to make for the missed lessons due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Japan has reported 54,714 coronavirus cases and nearly 1,088 deaths due to COVID-19. The country conducted over one million tests to determine the coronavirus infection.

Related Topics

Japan April May Government Cabinet Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PM’s personal interest in strengthening SME sect ..

21 minutes ago

RS. 100 Prize Bond Result, Winners Of Draw # 31 Li ..

25 minutes ago

Saif bin Zayed chairs Council for Digital Wellbein ..

26 minutes ago

Javed Bashir born on 8th August 1973 is a Pakistan ..

28 minutes ago

Hope Probe completes ‘Perfect’ Trajectory Corr ..

41 minutes ago

New Zealand postpones elections amid fears of Coro ..

53 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.