Japan Makes Representation To US Over Fuel Dump From F-16 Fighter Near Residential Areas

Wed 01st December 2021 | 01:51 PM

Japan has made a representation to the Unites States after its F-16 fighter jet was forced to drop two fuel tanks near residential areas in Aomori Prefecture during an emergency landing, Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said on Wednesday

The jet made an emergency landing at Aomori Airport on Tuesday evening (9:10 GMT) and remains there, according to the latest report.

"Such incidents are causing concern among the local population and should not occur. We have sent our deep regrets to the US side and also a representation demanding to remove the fighter jet from Aomori Airport as soon as possible, to remove the fuel tank, to make efforts ensuring security, to identify the causes of the incident, and to take effective measures and provide information," Matsuno said at a press conference in Tokyo.

The secretary also said that an American F-16 fighter jet belonging to the Misawa air base made an emergency landing at Aomori Airport after experiencing technical malfunction during flight.

In order to land the aircraft, the pilot had to drop two fuel tanks. However, there have been no reports that the incident caused any damage to people or property in the vicinity.

Matsuno said that one of the tanks was found near the Fukaura settlement, while the other has not been spotted yet. The emergency landing necessitated the closure of the runway, causing delays and cancellation of civilian flights, the official said.

In 2015, an F-16 fighter jet also dumped fuel tanks into the Sea of Japan, and in 2018 another F-16 fighter aircraft ditched fuel tanks into a lake near the Misawa base.

Misawa hosts the air base of the Japan Air Self-Defense Force and is also used by the US air force and navy.

