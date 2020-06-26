Japan Makes Representations to Russia Over Geological Survey Near South Kurils - Official

(@FahadShabbir)

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2020) Japan has made representations to Russia over the geological exploration in the Sea of Okhotsk, including near the coast of the South Kuril Islands disputed by Tokyo, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said at a press conference on Friday.

"Japan is always closely following the Russian activities around four northern islands [Japanese term for the South Kurils]. Concerning this issue, on June 17, we made representations [to Russia] because that is not in line with our country's position on the four northern islands and is unacceptable. The solution to the Northern Territories dispute is very important. The government still wants to continue the talks with Russia basing on a fundamental position on settling the territorial dispute and signing a peace treaty," Suga said.