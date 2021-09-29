UrduPoint.com

Japan Manga Artist Takao Saito, 'Golgo 13' Creator, Dies Aged 84

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 29th September 2021 | 03:33 PM

Japan manga artist Takao Saito, 'Golgo 13' creator, dies aged 84

Manga artist Takao Saito, who created the most prolific Japanese comic-book series of all time "Golgo 13", has died aged 84, his publisher said Wednesday

Tokyo, Sept 29 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2021 ) :Manga artist Takao Saito, who created the most prolific Japanese comic-book series of all time "Golgo 13", has died aged 84, his publisher said Wednesday.

"Golgo 13", the tale of a legendary professional hitman, was first printed in 1968 and has been adapted into anime series, video games and two live-action films.

The assassin Golgo, also known Duke Togo, is of unknown nationality and carries out his hits around the world, with current affairs often inspiring its plotlines.

Its 201st edition came out in July this year, breaking the Guinness world record for the most volumes ever published of a single manga series.

Saito, who wrote and illustrated the series, died on Friday of pancreatic cancer, according to Shogakukan, the publisher of the anthology magazine "Big Comic" in which "Golgo 13" is serialised.

"We offer our heartfelt respect to Mr Saito's achievement and offer our deep condolences," Shogakukan said.

"We plan to continue Golgo 13 in cooperation with his staff, in accordance with his wishes," it added.

Saito was born in Japan's western Wakayama prefecture in 1936, and made his manga debut in 1955 with the title "Baron Air".

The success of another of his works called "Typhoon Goro" in 1960 led him to move from Osaka to Tokyo to establish his own production company.

He was also one of the founders of "gekiga", a realistic genre of manga aimed at adults which began in the 1950s.

Related Topics

World Video Games Film And Movies Company Died Manga Wakayama Osaka Tokyo Togo Japan July Cancer All From

Recent Stories

NCOC decides to ease restrictions in eight cities

NCOC decides to ease restrictions in eight cities

12 minutes ago
 HERO Dubai Hatta is back on October 29 for season ..

HERO Dubai Hatta is back on October 29 for season two with a star-studded line-u ..

16 minutes ago
 Development Financial Institutions key to driving ..

Development Financial Institutions key to driving global economic recovery in po ..

19 minutes ago
 UAE condemns Houthi attempts to target Saudi Arabi ..

UAE condemns Houthi attempts to target Saudi Arabia with explosive drone

19 minutes ago
 ECP apologizes over cancellation of Pakistan tour

ECP apologizes over cancellation of Pakistan tour

20 minutes ago
 World Rabies Day observed at UVAS

World Rabies Day observed at UVAS

20 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.