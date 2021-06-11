UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japan May Approve Use Of Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine For Teenagers - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 11th June 2021 | 06:30 PM

Japan May Approve Use of Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine for Teenagers - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2021) Japan is working to approve the use of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for adolescents aged 12 to 17, Japanese media reported on Friday, citing Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato.

The Moderna vaccine is presently approved for use in Japan among those aged 18 and older.

The age limit will be lowered "if the efficacy and safety is confirmed and the guidelines are amended," Kato said at a press conference, as quoted by Japanese news agency Kyodo.

According to the minister, Moderna's Japanese partner Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. is already negotiating the approval with the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare.

Should the ministry go through with lowering the age limit, the Moderna vaccine will become the second after Pfizer to be available for adolescents in Japan.

Moderna has requested an emergency use approval from Canadian, EU and US drug authorities this week to start the vaccination of those aged 12-17, citing the vaccine's 100% efficacy in clinical trials on nearly 2,500 subjects.

Japan uses a total of three COVID-19 vaccines in its campaign - by Pfizer, AstraZeneca and Moderna. To date, over 21.4 million doses have been administered, and more than 5.4 million people have received two doses.

Related Topics

Japan Media From Cabinet Million

Recent Stories

Innovation and scientific advancements remain at c ..

28 minutes ago

Govt announces ‘Meri Gari Scheme’ in annual bu ..

30 minutes ago

UAE leaders send condolences to Emir of Kuwait on ..

48 minutes ago

Senegal&#039;s President receives President of the ..

48 minutes ago

Green hydrogen a promising energy source to accele ..

1 hour ago

Govt employees reject 10 % increase in salaries in ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.