UrduPoint.com

Japan May Create Hypersonic Weapons Control Unit By 2026 - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 10, 2022 | 11:40 AM

Japan May Create Hypersonic Weapons Control Unit by 2026 - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2022) The Japanese Defense Ministry plans to create two units within the ground self-defense force to control ballistic missiles with a hypersonic glide vehicle, Japanese news agency Kyodo reported on Saturday, citing sources.

According to the report, the units are expected to be established and deployed on the islands of Kyushu and Hokkaido by 2026. This coincides with the deadlines that the Japanese authorities have outlined for the deployment of modernized "type 12 anti-ship missiles", the range of which will be more than 1,000 kilometers (621 miles) instead of the current 100 kilometers.

Japanese media reported earlier that the government was studying the development of guided missiles with a range of up to 3,000 kilometers and their subsequent phased deployment in various parts of the country, including Hokkaido.

In addition, the media reported that Japan and the United States were considering the possibility of conducting a joint study of technologies for intercepting ballistic missiles with a hypersonic gliding warhead. In particular, the Japanese Defense Ministry plans to begin designing an engine for long-range missiles with the ability to turn it in the event of a change in the trajectory of an enemy missile.

Related Topics

Vehicle Japan United States Media Event Government

Recent Stories

OIC Secretary General arrives in Islamabad on thre ..

OIC Secretary General arrives in Islamabad on three-day visit

43 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 December 2022

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 10th De ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 10th December 2022

2 hours ago
 Belarus to Allow Transit of Ukrainian Grain for Ex ..

Belarus to Allow Transit of Ukrainian Grain for Exports From Lithuanian Ports - ..

10 hours ago
 Neymar equals legend Pele's record of 77 Brazil go ..

Neymar equals legend Pele's record of 77 Brazil goals

10 hours ago
 Canada Launches Critical Mineral Strategy, Commits ..

Canada Launches Critical Mineral Strategy, Commits $2.8Bln - Natural Resources M ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.