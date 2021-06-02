UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japan May Deploy Four F-34A Fighter Jets In Ishikawa In 2025 - Official

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 02nd June 2021 | 12:51 PM

Japan May Deploy Four F-34A Fighter Jets in Ishikawa in 2025 - Official

Japan is planning to deploy four fifth-generation fighter jets F-35A at the Komatsu air base in the Ishikawa prefecture in 2025, Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2021) Japan is planning to deploy four fifth-generation fighter jets F-35A at the Komatsu air base in the Ishikawa prefecture in 2025, Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said.

The F-35A is a stealth multirole combat aircraft with high maneuverability and the capability of detecting enemy missiles. Japan is planning to purchase 105 such planes, as well as 42 F-35Bs, which are capable of short takeoff and vertical landing.

"We are considering a possible deployment at a base that already has a fighter jet unit. The Komatsu base is the main candidate," Kato said, as quoted by the news agency Kyodo.

According to the agency, the proposal will be put forward before the prefecture and the city of Komatsu. The number of planes may later increase to 20.

The Komatsu base hosts the only fighter jet squadron in the country. It currently has 40 F-15 fighter jets that will later be partially replaced with F-35As.

Related Topics

Japan May Cabinet

Recent Stories

European stocks advance at open

2 minutes ago

Iran navy ship sinks after fire in Gulf of Oman, c ..

2 minutes ago

Lollywood Comedian actor 'Nanna' remembered

2 minutes ago

Russia's Upper Chamber Slams Bill on Indigenous Pe ..

2 minutes ago

Mahnoor Shahzad to represent Pakistan in Tokyo Oly ..

19 minutes ago

COVID-19 claims 45 more lives, 447 new cases of co ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.