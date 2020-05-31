Japan May Ease Entry Ban for Vietnam, Australia, New Zealand, Thailand - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2020) The Japanese government is studying the opportunity of easing restrictions on entry from four countries, namely Vietnam, Australia, New Zealand and Thailand, in the light of a stable epidemiological situation there, Yomiuri Shimbun newspaper reported on Sunday.

The current entry restrictions will remain in effect until late June. According to the media outlet, Japanese experts are currently studying the possibility of partial ease of restrictions during the summer.

All arrivals from the four above mentioned states will have be tested for the coronavirus before departure and once again upon arrival.

The official entry permission will be issued in case of a negative tests result, the newspaper said.

Earlier in May, the Japanese government expanded the list of countries whose citizens were be barred from entering to nearly 200 nations.

Japan has raised its travel advisory for these nations to level 3, warning its citizens against going to these countries. This is the last but one level before an evacuation order is issued.