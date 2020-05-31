UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japan May Ease Entry Ban For Vietnam, Australia, New Zealand, Thailand - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sun 31st May 2020 | 07:10 PM

Japan May Ease Entry Ban for Vietnam, Australia, New Zealand, Thailand - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2020) The Japanese government is studying the opportunity of easing restrictions on entry from four countries, namely Vietnam, Australia, New Zealand and Thailand, in the light of a stable epidemiological situation there, Yomiuri Shimbun newspaper reported on Sunday.

The current entry restrictions will remain in effect until late June. According to the media outlet, Japanese experts are currently studying the possibility of partial ease of restrictions during the summer.

All arrivals from the four above mentioned states will have be tested for the coronavirus before departure and once again upon arrival.

The official entry permission will be issued in case of a negative tests result, the newspaper said.

Earlier in May, the Japanese government expanded the list of countries whose citizens were be barred from entering to nearly 200 nations.

Japan has raised its travel advisory for these nations to level 3, warning its citizens against going to these countries. This is the last but one level before an evacuation order is issued.

Related Topics

Thailand Australia Vietnam May June Sunday Media From Government New Zealand Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Government worked remotely with efficiency: Mohamm ..

57 minutes ago

Minister of Economy, Minister of State for Advance ..

58 minutes ago

RAKEZ introduces holding company set-up to back in ..

2 hours ago

UAE President’s Cup World Series for Purebred Ar ..

2 hours ago

Federal Tax Authority clarifies measures to postpo ..

2 hours ago

ADP urges families to protect children, not to lea ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.