Japan May Expel Russian Consul in Response to Expulsion of Diplomat From Russia - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2022) The Japanese government has begun negotiating the possibility of expelling a consul from one of the Russian diplomatic missions in response to the expulsion of its diplomat from Vladivostok, the Yomiuri newspaper reported citing sources.

On September 26, Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said it had detained, in Vladivostok, Japanese consul Motoki Tatsunori who was obtaining, for a monetary reward, classified information about Russia's cooperation with an Asia-Pacific regional country, and the impact of Western sanctions on the economic situation in Primorsky Territory.

In an FSB video, the diplomat admitted his guilt of violating Russian law. A protest was expressed to Japan through diplomatic channels, and the consul was declared persona non grata and was told to leave Russia within 48 hours.