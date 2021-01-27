UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japan May Extend State Of Emergency Over COVID-19: Local Media

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 27th January 2021 | 12:50 PM

Japan may extend state of emergency over COVID-19: local media

A growing number of Japanese government officials believe that it will be necessary to extend the current state of emergency over COVID-19 as there is no major improvement in infections in the capital of Tokyo and elsewhere, local media reported Wednesday

TOKYO (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :A growing number of Japanese government officials believe that it will be necessary to extend the current state of emergency over COVID-19 as there is no major improvement in infections in the capital of Tokyo and elsewhere, local media reported Wednesday.

The state of emergency was declared by Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga earlier this month, covering 11 of the country's 47 prefectures, namely Tokyo, Kanagawa, Chiba, Saitama, Tochigi, Aichi, Gifu, Osaka, Kyoto, Hyogo and Fukuoka.

Under the state of emergency, people in the affected areas are asked to refrain from making unnecessary trips outdoors, and restaurants and bars are requested to close by 8:00 p.

m. local time.

Since the state of emergency was issued, the daily tally of new cases confirmed in Tokyo has been gradually falling. However, some experts said the decline is slow and the proportion of elderly is increasing.

While the current end date is Feb. 7, sources familiar with the matter told local media that it could remain in place until the end of February.

Yasutoshi Nishimura, minister in charge of the government's COVID-19 response, said on Tuesday that the government will avoid waiting until the last minute to announce its decision so the prefectures will not be caught off guard.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Gifu Fukuoka Kyoto Osaka Tokyo February Media From Government P

Recent Stories

Betting website live-streamed first-day match betw ..

11 minutes ago

Man electrocuted to death in faisalabad

2 minutes ago

Tanker with 50,000 liter oil overturns in Jafaraba ..

2 minutes ago

France's Sanofi to Assist Pfizer, BioNTech in COVI ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan pledges $25k contribution for UN Secy Gen ..

2 minutes ago

Gang of swindler loots jewellery shop in muzaffarg ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.