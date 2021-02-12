Japan May Formally Greenlight Use of Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine on Sunday - Health Minister

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2021) Japanese Health Minister Norihisa Tamura confirmed on Friday that the formal approval of the use of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine could come as early as Sunday.

"If everything goes smoothly, the [vaccine] will be approved on Sunday," Tamura said at the press conference broadcast by the NHK broadcaster.

The minister added that the two-dose vaccine would be administered to people over 16 years of age.

Japan is scheduled to launch its mass COVID-19 immunization program in February, starting with health workers. In total, Japan has secured more than 500 million vaccine doses ordered from several Western manufacturers.

The island nation has confirmed over 412,000 coronavirus cases so far, with more than 6,800 fatalities.