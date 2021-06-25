Japan May Introduce Another State of Emergency If COVID-19 Continues to Rise - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2021) The Japanese government is ready to impose another state of emergency across the country if there is no let up in the spread of the coronavirus infections, media reported on Friday, citing Health Minister Tamura Norihisa.

According to the minister, cited by the NHK news outlet, the numbers of people going out at night in Tokyo have been growing ever since the latest emergency state ended on June 20. With slow vaccinations as a contributing factor, the government expects COVID-19 daily incidence rates to rise.

Japan kicked off the vaccine rollout in February, covering 4.

7 million health care workers in the first phase. Starting from April, it began administering shots to over-65s, with some 36 million seniors expected to be vaccinated during this stage.

Notably, the Japanese government has decided to go forward with the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, scheduled to be held from July 23 until August 8 without foreign spectators, despite the pandemic.

To date, the country has registered over 790,000 COVID-19 infections and more than 14,000 related fatalities.