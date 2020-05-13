UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japan May Lift State Of Emergency In 39 Prefectures Least Affected By COVID-19 - Reports

Sumaira FH 16 seconds ago Wed 13th May 2020 | 05:07 PM

Japan May Lift State of Emergency in 39 Prefectures Least Affected by COVID-19 - Reports

The Japanese authorities are planning to lift the state of emergency introduced in the country to curb the coronavirus pandemic in 39 least hit prefectures, media reported on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2020) The Japanese authorities are planning to lift the state of emergency introduced in the country to curb the coronavirus pandemic in 39 least hit prefectures, media reported on Wednesday.

According to the Kyodo news agency, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is expected to decide on the final number of prefectures that will remain under the special alert based on their infection case tallies on Thursday.

Hokkaido, Tokyo, Kanagawa, Saitama, Osaka and Hyogo are among the worst-affected prefectures in Japan, therefore the state of emergency there will most likely not be lifted, unlike in Aichi, Kyoto and Fukuoka, the news agency added.

Japan declared the state of emergency in early April in seven prefectures and extended it to the rest of the country on April 16. The regime was prolonged on May 6. The government decided to extend the state of emergency despite the fact that the epidemiological situation in Japan appeared to be improving.

At the moment, there are almost 16,000 active cases and 657 deaths in the country, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Alert Fukuoka Kyoto Osaka Tokyo Japan April May Media Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE is proud of ethical, humanitarian legacy of Sh ..

8 minutes ago

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) gains 90 points ..

12 seconds ago

12th anniversary of Sichuan Earthquake: friendship ..

14 seconds ago

KP Minister for Housing Dr Amjad Ali recovers from ..

21 minutes ago

Chairman GUOJ KP tests positive for coronavirus

21 minutes ago

Around 45,000 Tiger Force volunteers in action to ..

21 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.