Japan May Lift State of Emergency in 39 Prefectures Least Affected by COVID-19 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2020) The Japanese authorities are planning to lift the state of emergency introduced in the country to curb the coronavirus pandemic in 39 least hit prefectures, media reported on Wednesday.

According to the Kyodo news agency, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is expected to decide on the final number of prefectures that will remain under the special alert based on their infection case tallies on Thursday.

Hokkaido, Tokyo, Kanagawa, Saitama, Osaka and Hyogo are among the worst-affected prefectures in Japan, therefore the state of emergency there will most likely not be lifted, unlike in Aichi, Kyoto and Fukuoka, the news agency added.

Japan declared the state of emergency in early April in seven prefectures and extended it to the rest of the country on April 16. The regime was prolonged on May 6. The government decided to extend the state of emergency despite the fact that the epidemiological situation in Japan appeared to be improving.

At the moment, there are almost 16,000 active cases and 657 deaths in the country, according to Johns Hopkins University.