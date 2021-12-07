Japan May Raise Maintenance Cost of Stationed US Troops to $1.94Bln Annually - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2021) Japanese government considers increasing annual expenditure for maintenance of the US troops stationed in the country up to ¥210-220 billion ($1.85-$1.94 billion), national media reported on Tuesday.

Nikkei cited its sources as saying that this is the option proposed to the American side during ongoing consultations. The US insists that Japan shoulder ¥250 billion in annual spending for the US military, which accounts for around $2.2 billion.

The increased expenses will be included in the budget for the 2022 fiscal year, which starts on April 1. Additional budget lines including on the extension of the joint military training will be reflected.

The Japan and the US have been holding consultations over the issue in Washington DC since late November.

The ultimate agreement is expected to be reached by the end of the month. The terms of the agreed burden-sharing will be effective for 5 years.

In 2021 the expenditure for stationing the US troops amounted to ¥201.7 billion ($1.78 billion), according to Japan's Defense Ministry.

The number of the US troops deployed in Japan has been growing for the last decade. Compared to 2007, the personnel almost doubled from 32,000 to 53,000 in 2020. The US claims for greater allies' expenses on defense and maintenance of the US military bases were the part of Trump administration's agenda. According to the source, anticipated increase in Japan's burden is much lower than the one demanded under Trump.