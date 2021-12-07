UrduPoint.com

Japan May Raise Maintenance Cost Of Stationed US Troops To $1.94Bln Annually - Reports

Sumaira FH 9 minutes ago Tue 07th December 2021 | 03:00 PM

Japan May Raise Maintenance Cost of Stationed US Troops to $1.94Bln Annually - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2021) Japanese government considers increasing annual expenditure for maintenance of the US troops stationed in the country up to ¥210-220 billion ($1.85-$1.94 billion), national media reported on Tuesday.

Nikkei cited its sources as saying that this is the option proposed to the American side during ongoing consultations. The US insists that Japan shoulder ¥250 billion in annual spending for the US military, which accounts for around $2.2 billion.

The increased expenses will be included in the budget for the 2022 fiscal year, which starts on April 1. Additional budget lines including on the extension of the joint military training will be reflected.

The Japan and the US have been holding consultations over the issue in Washington DC since late November.

The ultimate agreement is expected to be reached by the end of the month. The terms of the agreed burden-sharing will be effective for 5 years.

In 2021 the expenditure for stationing the US troops amounted to ¥201.7 billion ($1.78 billion), according to Japan's Defense Ministry.

The number of the US troops deployed in Japan has been growing for the last decade. Compared to 2007, the personnel almost doubled from 32,000 to 53,000 in 2020. The US claims for greater allies' expenses on defense and maintenance of the US military bases were the part of Trump administration's agenda. According to the source, anticipated increase in Japan's burden is much lower than the one demanded under Trump.

Related Topics

Washington Budget Trump Japan April November 2020 Media From Government Agreement Billion

Recent Stories

IHC warns Rana Shamim of indictment if he fails to ..

IHC warns Rana Shamim of indictment if he fails to submit original affidavit

22 minutes ago
 UAE, UN partnership celebrated at Expo 2020 Dubai

UAE, UN partnership celebrated at Expo 2020 Dubai

39 minutes ago
 Pakistan strongly condemns Houthis' missile launch ..

Pakistan strongly condemns Houthis' missile launch towards Saudi Arabia

32 minutes ago
 Dubai Government announces four and half day worki ..

Dubai Government announces four and half day working week

39 minutes ago
 Astana Format Talks on Syria Scheduled for Decembe ..

Astana Format Talks on Syria Scheduled for December 21-22 - Kazakh Foreign Minis ..

33 minutes ago
 Car Bomb Explosion in Southern Iraq Kills 7 People ..

Car Bomb Explosion in Southern Iraq Kills 7 People - Reports

33 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.