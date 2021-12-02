UrduPoint.com

Japan May Raise Range Of Cruise Missiles Developed In Country To Over 620 Miles - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 55 minutes ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 08:50 AM

Japan May Raise Range of Cruise Missiles Developed in Country to Over 620 Miles - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2021) The Japanese Defense Ministry is considering a possibility to increase the range of cruise missiles, which are currently developed, up to 1,000 kilometers (over 620 miles), media reported on Thursday.

According to the Nikkei newspaper, the development of ground-based cruise missiles must be completed by 2025, as it was earlier planned. By 2026, Japan is going to complete the development of missiles for ships and by 2028, missiles for fighter jets.

Japan currently has missiles with a range of a bit more than 100 kilometers.

By increasing the range of its missiles, Japan is going to contain the ongoing missile race in the Asia-Pacific region, according to Nikkei.

