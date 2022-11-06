UrduPoint.com

Japan May Relax Restrictions On Exports Of Secondhand Military Equipment - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 06, 2022 | 11:10 AM

Japan May Relax Restrictions on Exports of Secondhand Military Equipment - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2022) The Japanese government considers relaxing restrictions on exports of secondhand military equipment including tanks and missiles and explores the possibility of such supplies to Asian countries free of charge, Japanese newspaper Nikkei reported on Sunday citing sources.

Provisions allowing the country to send secondhand equipment to other nations could be included in an updated National Security Strategy, which is set to be released by the Japanese government until the end of this year, sources told Nikkei, adding that this measure should strengthen Japan's military cooperation with other countries in the region amid China's growing military power. 

If these relaxations are adopted they could come into effect by the end of fiscal year 2023, which ends on March 31, 2024.

According to the current law, Japan may export its secondhand military equipment under certain circumstances.

For instance, the country could send its jets or ships to other countries if they are used to eliminate natural disasters or collect information. Supplying such equipment for exclusively military purposes and exports of secondhand tanks and missiles as well are prohibited in Japan.

Tokyo could start sending military equipment to a number of Asian countries including India, Vietnam and the Philippines under agreements on defense equipment and technology transfer, which the sides have signed over the past few years.

In January, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said that the country's authorities would submit three updated defense documents by the end of 2022. Those include the national security strategy, standards of the national defense program, and the medium-term defense program.

