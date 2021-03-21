Japan May Require All Inbound Travelers to Take Tests for New COVID-19 Variants - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2021) Japan is weighing the decision of introducing a new epidemiological rule that would require all inbound travelers to take a test for the new COVID-19 variants, the Kyodo news agency reported on Sunday, citing Health Minister Norihisa Tamura.

The existing coronavirus testing requirements for travelers from those countries where COVID-19 mutated variants are known to exist, include undergoing additional tests three days after the arrival and observing a two-week self-isolation.

According to the media outlet, Tamura said that the government was also considering contracting private security companies to monitor those who in quarantine at their accommodation to make sure they observe the rules.

"It is important to avoid activities with a high risk of infections," the minister noted.

Yasutoshi Nishimura, the minister in charge of the country's COVID-19 response, said on Thursday that Japan was set to lift the coronavirus state of emergency in Tokyo and three surrounding prefectures on Sunday.

The state of emergency was imposed in 11 prefectures in early January. It mandates reducing the work hours of restaurants, movie theaters, entertainment facilities, canceling events, transferring 70 percent of employees to remote work. The state of emergency was extended to March 7 but lifted in six prefectures in late February due to the improvement of the epidemiological situation.

To date, Japan has registered nearly 455,000 cases of COVID-19 infection and over 8,800 deaths.