UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japan May Require All Inbound Travelers To Take Tests For New COVID-19 Variants - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 39 seconds ago Sun 21st March 2021 | 12:20 PM

Japan May Require All Inbound Travelers to Take Tests for New COVID-19 Variants - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2021) Japan is weighing the decision of introducing a new epidemiological rule that would require all inbound travelers to take a test for the new COVID-19 variants, the Kyodo news agency reported on Sunday, citing Health Minister Norihisa Tamura.

The existing coronavirus testing requirements for travelers from those countries where COVID-19 mutated variants are known to exist, include undergoing additional tests three days after the arrival and observing a two-week self-isolation.

According to the media outlet, Tamura said that the government was also considering contracting private security companies to monitor those who in quarantine at their accommodation to make sure they observe the rules.

"It is important to avoid activities with a high risk of infections," the minister noted.

Yasutoshi Nishimura, the minister in charge of the country's COVID-19 response, said on Thursday that Japan was set to lift the coronavirus state of emergency in Tokyo and three surrounding prefectures on Sunday.

The state of emergency was imposed in 11 prefectures in early January. It mandates reducing the work hours of restaurants, movie theaters, entertainment facilities, canceling events, transferring 70 percent of employees to remote work. The state of emergency was extended to March 7 but lifted in six prefectures in late February due to the improvement of the epidemiological situation.

To date, Japan has registered nearly 455,000 cases of COVID-19 infection and over 8,800 deaths.

Related Topics

Film And Movies Tokyo Japan January February March Sunday Media All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

South Korea records 456 new COVID-19 cases

5 minutes ago

Brazil reports 79,069 new coronavirus cases

6 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Namibian President on Ind ..

21 minutes ago

Local Press: Happiness for all embedded in UAE cul ..

2 hours ago

China reports 12 new coronavirus cases

2 hours ago

Kuwait registers 1,347 new coronavirus cases, fiv ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.