Japan May Schedule General Election for October 17 - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2021) Japan may hold a general election of lower house lawmakers on October 17, as general trust in government slipped to historic lows, the Kyodo news agency reported on Monday, citing multiple government sources.

The government of Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is currently suffering from a low trust level among the population, with some polls putting it at about 25-26%. At the same time, the opposition is struggling to unite behind a single candidate, which may play a crucial role in the election, as polls show that roughly 40% of people are not supporting any party at the moment.

If the reports are true, the election campaign will kick off on October 5.

Currently, the country's ruling coalition of Liberal Democratic Party and Komeito holds the majority of 305 seats in the 465-seat legislature, followed by the parliamentary group of the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan and the Independent with 113 seats.