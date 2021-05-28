UrduPoint.com
Japan May Share AstraZeneca Vaccine Stock With Taiwan - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Fri 28th May 2021 | 10:58 PM

The Japanese government is considering sending part of its stock of the AstraZeneca vaccine to Taiwan, which urgently needs vaccine due to the rising number of coronavirus cases in the country in recent days, media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2021) The Japanese government is considering sending part of its stock of the AstraZeneca vaccine to Taiwan, which urgently needs vaccine due to the rising number of coronavirus cases in the country in recent days, media reported.

According to Kyodo news, Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said on Friday that Japan is mulling the provision of AstraZeneva vaccine to Taiwan and recalled Taiwan's support for Japan during the Great East Japan Earthquake 10 years ago.

The Japanese government has already made a contract for 120 million doses of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccines.

These doses and the supplies agreed on with Pfizer and Moderna would be enough to inoculate every Japanese over 16 years old, even if the country shared its stock with Taiwan.

In Taiwan, COVID-19 cases have increased over the last two weeks and only about 1% of population has been vaccinated. The rising cases in the country have caused discussion as to whether vaccines from China could be imported or not. Taiwan still does not allow the purchase of vaccine from China. Besides, Taiwan's officials accuse China of intervening in its negotiations for supplies of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccination.

