UrduPoint.com

Japan May Start Developing Cruise Missiles With Interchangeable Warheads In 2023 - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published January 17, 2023 | 01:10 PM

Japan May Start Developing Cruise Missiles With Interchangeable Warheads in 2023 - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2023) The Japanese government has decided to start developing cruise missiles with interchangeable warheads with a range of over 1,000 kilometers (620 miles), as early as the the current year, Japanese media reported on Tuesday.

The development of a prototype weapon may take place in the next financial year, which starts on April 1, the Yomiuri Shimbun newspaper reported, citing sources. The missiles will be capable of carrying three types of warheads designed for conducting strikes, reconnaissance and creating jams in enemy's air defense systems. The missiles will be launched from high mobility vehicles, the media outlet added.

The new cruise missiles, some parts of which are in development since 2018, are planned to be used in case of emergency, in particular, for eliminating enemy ships attacking the Japanese islands, the newspaper reported.

In mid-December, Japan adopted three key documents on defense and security, namely National Security Strategy, National Defense Strategy and Defense Plan. All the documents provide for an increase of defense budget up to 2% of Japan's GDP by 2027, which is around 11 trillion Yen ($81 billion). For comparison, the country's defense spending in 2022 amounted to 5.4 trillion yen, which is 1.24% of its GDP.

The documents also include the possession of retaliatory strike capabilities, implying ability to target enemy bases. Until recently, this capabilities were implied in Japan's right to self-defense, but they were not officially recorded. This innovation marks a new course in Japan's defense policy.

Related Topics

Budget Vehicles Japan April May 2018 Media All From Government Billion Weapon

Recent Stories

PCB is likely to hire Shoaib Akhtar as bowling con ..

PCB is likely to hire Shoaib Akhtar as bowling consultant

6 minutes ago
 ADNOC partners with 44.01 to turn CO2 into rock

ADNOC partners with 44.01 to turn CO2 into rock

12 minutes ago
 UAE and Korea have well-established strategic rela ..

UAE and Korea have well-established strategic relations: Nahyan bin Mubarak

27 minutes ago
 UAE President issues Federal Law to establish Nati ..

UAE President issues Federal Law to establish National Media Office

57 minutes ago
 UAE leaders offer condolences to President of Nepa ..

UAE leaders offer condolences to President of Nepal over victims of plane crash

57 minutes ago
 President issues Federal Decree appointing Sheikh ..

President issues Federal Decree appointing Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al ..

57 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.