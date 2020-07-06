Japan Meteorological Agency Issues Emergency Rain Warnings in 3 Kyushu Prefectures

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2020) The Japan Meteorological Agency on Monday issued emergency heavy rain warnings in three prefectures in the country's southwestern Kyushu region, just days after severe rains caused flooding and landslides that killed dozens.

The emergency warnings have been issued in the prefectures of Nagasaki, Saga, and Fukuoka. The warnings are the most severe the agency can issue, with flooding and landslides expected, and citizens are urged to move to emergency shelters or buildings with strong foundations.

Severe rainfall in the neighboring province of Kumamoto in the early hours of Saturday morning resulted in widespread flooding and mudslides that has left at least 44 people dead, the Kyodo news agency reports on Monday.

Some regions of Kumamoto experienced as much as four inches of rainfall per hour, as rescuers struggled to access settlements that were cut off by flood waters or debris.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe mobilized 10,000 Self-Defense Forces troops to aid in the recovery and rescue operations in the region.