UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japan Meteorological Agency Issues Emergency Rain Warnings In 3 Kyushu Prefectures

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 24 seconds ago Mon 06th July 2020 | 04:31 PM

Japan Meteorological Agency Issues Emergency Rain Warnings in 3 Kyushu Prefectures

The Japan Meteorological Agency on Monday issued emergency heavy rain warnings in three prefectures in the country's southwestern Kyushu region, just days after severe rains caused flooding and landslides that killed dozens

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2020) The Japan Meteorological Agency on Monday issued emergency heavy rain warnings in three prefectures in the country's southwestern Kyushu region, just days after severe rains caused flooding and landslides that killed dozens.

The emergency warnings have been issued in the prefectures of Nagasaki, Saga, and Fukuoka. The warnings are the most severe the agency can issue, with flooding and landslides expected, and citizens are urged to move to emergency shelters or buildings with strong foundations.

Severe rainfall in the neighboring province of Kumamoto in the early hours of Saturday morning resulted in widespread flooding and mudslides that has left at least 44 people dead, the Kyodo news agency reports on Monday.

Some regions of Kumamoto experienced as much as four inches of rainfall per hour, as rescuers struggled to access settlements that were cut off by flood waters or debris.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe mobilized 10,000 Self-Defense Forces troops to aid in the recovery and rescue operations in the region.

Related Topics

Dead Prime Minister Flood Kumamoto Fukuoka Nagasaki Japan Rains

Recent Stories

Sharjah Social Security Fund organisational struct ..

2 minutes ago

Broken power sector swallows $45 billion in a deca ..

5 minutes ago

CPEC, a parallel world order focusing on economic ..

13 minutes ago

Yas Island ‘Safe Zone’ now in place for UFC Fi ..

17 minutes ago

In5 startups raise AED65 million in H1 2020

32 minutes ago

National Centre of Meteorology completes 219 cloud ..

32 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.