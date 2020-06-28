UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japan Might Let Warships Use Force To Protect Cargo Vessels In Mideast Waters - Reports

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 28th June 2020 | 11:00 AM

Japan Might Let Warships Use Force to Protect Cargo Vessels in Mideast Waters - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2020) The government of Japan is inclined to authorize use of force by patrol vessels of its Self-Defense Forces to protect Japanese commercial vessels in the middle Eastern waters, national media reported on Sunday.

According to the Yomiuri Shimbun daily, the government's opinion is that should a Japanese commercial vessel be attacked by a third party vessel while there is a Japanese patrol ship in immediate vicinity, the latter's use of force would not be in violation of the constitution's Article 9, dubbed "peaceful" and prohibiting Tokyo from using force for settling international conflicts.

Last June, a tanker of a Japanese subsidiary was attacked in the Middle Eastern waters, which prompted Tokyo to revisit the ninth article and consider sending escort patrol ships. Japanese warships are still prohibited from using force to protect foreign vessels under any circumstances or protect own commercial ships if the attack occurred at distance.

Throughout January and February, Japan sent a destroyer and Lockheed P-3 Orion surveillance aircraft to patrol an area covering the Gulf of Oman, the northern part of the Arabian Sea and the Gulf of Aden, while omitting the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz.

Related Topics

Attack Oman Tokyo Aden Japan January February June Sunday Media From Government

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Jun 28, 2020 in Pakistan

46 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

During UAE Government’s regular media briefing o ..

9 hours ago

Muslim Council of Elders pledges its support to Al ..

10 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Sports Council announces resumption of i ..

10 hours ago

Iceland president set for landslide election win

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.