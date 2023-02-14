Japan Minister Announces Plan To Sign Contract With US To Buy Tomahawk Missiles - Reports
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 14, 2023 | 08:30 AM
TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2023) Japanese Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada announced plans to sign a contract with the United States to buy Tomahawk cruise missiles, the Kyodo news agency reported.
According to the report, the Japanese authorities hope the contract will be signed in fiscal year 2023, which starts on April 1.