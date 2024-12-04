Japan monitoring S. Korea situation with 'exceptional' concern: PM

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said Wednesday that Tokyo was monitoring the situation in South Korea with "exceptional and serious concerns" after the Asian neighbour's president declared then revoked martial law overnight.

Ishiba also said Tokyo was unaware of "any information suggesting that Japanese citizens (living in South Korea) were injured."

Speaking to reporters at his office, Ishiba added the government was "taking all possible measures" to ensure the safety of Japanese nationals, including issuing warnings through consular emails.

"We will continue to do everything we can to ensure their safety," he said.

His remarks follow South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol surprising the world overnight with a declaration of martial law that he would abandon just hours later after lawmakers voted against it.

Yoon's shock bid to impose martial law for the first time in over four decades plunged South Korea into the deepest turmoil in its modern democratic history and caught close allies around the world off guard.