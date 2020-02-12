UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japan Mother, Son Nabbed For 3,250 Hotel Cancellations: Media

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 12th February 2020 | 04:49 PM

Japan mother, son nabbed for 3,250 hotel cancellations: media

Japanese police have arrested a mother-and-son duo for allegedly making more than 3,200 no-show hotel cancellations, costing the hotels $1 million while collecting reward points worth $22,000, reports said Wednesda

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2020 ) :Japanese police have arrested a mother-and-son duo for allegedly making more than 3,200 no-show hotel cancellations, costing the hotels $1 million while collecting reward points worth $22,000, reports said Wednesday.

Police in the western region of Kyoto confirmed to AFP on Wednesday they had taken into custody a 51-year-old mother and her 31-year-old son in connection with making fake reservations in November at three hotels, causing damage worth about 95,000 Yen ($864).

But the charge might be the tip of the iceberg, with local media reporting the duo made 3,250 no-show hotel cancellations across Japan over a year via an online booking service, causing damage totalling 115 million yen ($1.

04 million) to those hotels.

Through the transactions, they collected digital loyalty points worth 2.5 million yen, according to national broadcaster NHK and other major media.

"Police are continuing their investigation, believing that (the suspects) targeted hotels with high consumer points and repeatedly cancelling their reservations," NHK said, citing unnamed sources.

Related Topics

Police Hotel Kyoto Japan November Media Million

Recent Stories

Tom Banton is excited to come to Pakistan to play ..

21 minutes ago

Drivers await big chill at too-warm Sweden rally

13 minutes ago

Sindh govt pursues guidelines of Shaheed Benazir B ..

13 minutes ago

Moot on current Kashmir situation seeks more vibra ..

13 minutes ago

Price control magistrates asked to take action aga ..

13 minutes ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2019-20)

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.