UrduPoint.com

Japan Mulling Development Of Missiles With Range Of Up To 3,000 Kilometers - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published November 25, 2022 | 08:00 AM

Japan Mulling Development of Missiles With Range of Up to 3,000 Kilometers - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2022) The Japanese government is considering the development of guided missiles with a range of up to 3,000 kilometers (1,864) miles and their subsequent deployment in various parts of the country, Japanese newspaper The Mainichi reported on Friday, citing sources.

According to the report, the maximum range of Japan's missiles ” Type 12 surface-to-ship missiles ” is currently about 100 kilometers. Tokyo is planning to modernize the missiles to increase their range up to 1,000 kilometers or slightly more as a part of strengthening the country's defense capabilities. The government is also mulling the development of new missiles, including hypersonic missiles, with a range of 2,000 to 3,000 kilometers.

The missiles' subsequent deployment will include three stages, The Mainichi reported. The first stage stipulates the deployment of modernized missiles with a range of 1,000 kilometers on the Ryukyu Islands (also known as the Nansei Islands) sometime around 2026.

During the second stage, missiles with a range of 2,000 kilometers would be deployed on Honshu Island, with the area near Mount Fuji being the possible site of deployment. The newspaper did not specify a timeframe for this stage.

The third stage includes the deployment of missiles with a range of 3,000 kilometers on Japan's northernmost Hokkaido Island in the mid-2030s, the report said.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said in early October that Tokyo would consider every option to ensure the protection of its citizens, including the possibility of retaliatory strikes. Japan's competent authorities must provide three updated security documents by the end of 2022: the country's National Security Strategy, the National Defense Program Guidelines, and the Medium Term Defense Program.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Tokyo Japan SITE October Government

Recent Stories

Italy take doubles to edge USA in Davis Cup quarte ..

Italy take doubles to edge USA in Davis Cup quarter-final

7 hours ago
 Golf: Joburg Open scores

Golf: Joburg Open scores

7 hours ago
 Khawaja Asif stresses for discussion on 'CoE' with ..

Khawaja Asif stresses for discussion on 'CoE' with political parties

7 hours ago
 Poland Suggests Creating Energy Assistance Hub for ..

Poland Suggests Creating Energy Assistance Hub for Ukraine - Climate Minister

7 hours ago
 Ghana Works on Plan to Buy Oil Using Gold Instead ..

Ghana Works on Plan to Buy Oil Using Gold Instead of US Dollars - Vice President

7 hours ago
 China Equips J-15 Fighter Jets With Domestic Engin ..

China Equips J-15 Fighter Jets With Domestic Engines Replacing Russian Made - Re ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.