UrduPoint.com

Japan Mulling Introduction Of 'Active Cyber Defense' Measures - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published December 11, 2022 | 09:40 AM

Japan Mulling Introduction of 'Active Cyber Defense' Measures - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2022) The government of Japan and the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) will begin discussions in 2023 on amendments to the country's legislation that will allow local experts to carry out "active cyber defense," The Nikkei newspaper reports citing sources.

The Japanese government wants to create a system that will allow authorities to get involved in the protection of private sector infrastructure by tracking and hacking the systems of intruders even at the stage of suspicious activity.

This initiative will be reflected in the National Security Strategy, which will be revised together with two other security-related documents next week.

According to Japanese media reports, the updated National Security Strategy will likely label Russia as a country of "serious security concern" to Japan, but will refrain from dubbing China a "threat."

Related Topics

Russia China Japan Media From Government Hacking

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 December 2022

17 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 11th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 11th December 2022

22 minutes ago
 England and France unchanged for World Cup quarter ..

England and France unchanged for World Cup quarter-final

10 hours ago
 Secy sports for early functioning of cricket cente ..

Secy sports for early functioning of cricket center

10 hours ago
 Leinster hammer Racing, Sharks edge Quins in Champ ..

Leinster hammer Racing, Sharks edge Quins in Champions Cup

10 hours ago
 Brussels congregation calls for immediate end of h ..

Brussels congregation calls for immediate end of human rights abuses in IIOJK

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.