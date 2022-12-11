Japan Mulling Introduction of 'Active Cyber Defense' Measures - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2022) The government of Japan and the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) will begin discussions in 2023 on amendments to the country's legislation that will allow local experts to carry out "active cyber defense," The Nikkei newspaper reports citing sources.

The Japanese government wants to create a system that will allow authorities to get involved in the protection of private sector infrastructure by tracking and hacking the systems of intruders even at the stage of suspicious activity.

This initiative will be reflected in the National Security Strategy, which will be revised together with two other security-related documents next week.

According to Japanese media reports, the updated National Security Strategy will likely label Russia as a country of "serious security concern" to Japan, but will refrain from dubbing China a "threat."