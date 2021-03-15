Japan Mulling Issuing Certificates For Inoculated Against COVID-19 - Japanese Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2021) Tokyo is considering the possibility of introducing inoculation certificates for those vaccinated if there is an international requirement for such due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Taro Kono, Japan's Minister of Administrative Affairs, said on Monday.

"If required internationally, Japan will have no choice but to consider [issuing certificates]", Kono said at the parliament.

According to Kyodo news Agency, in February Kono said that certificates for international travels were not preferable as they would prevent people who are allergic to vaccines from traveling.

The debate around vaccination passports and privileges to those with immunity has grown along with the number of those vaccinated.

Some proponents believe that allowing only the inoculated part of the population to return to normal life will help gradually reopen the economy, Opponents argue that this would create damaging social inequalities.

Japan launched vaccination against COVID-19 on February 17. Over 40,000 health workers were inoculated at the first stage, the second one will include 4.7 million health workers. In April, the vaccination of 36 million people at the age of more than 65 years will start.