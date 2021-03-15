UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japan Mulling Issuing Certificates For Inoculated Against COVID-19 - Japanese Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 15th March 2021 | 03:10 PM

Japan Mulling Issuing Certificates For Inoculated Against COVID-19 - Japanese Minister

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2021) Tokyo is considering the possibility of introducing inoculation certificates for those vaccinated if there is an international requirement for such due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Taro Kono, Japan's Minister of Administrative Affairs, said on Monday.

"If required internationally, Japan will have no choice but to consider [issuing certificates]", Kono said at the parliament.

According to Kyodo news Agency, in February Kono said that certificates for international travels were not preferable as they would prevent people who are allergic to vaccines from traveling.

The debate around vaccination passports and privileges to those with immunity has grown along with the number of those vaccinated.

Some proponents believe that allowing only the inoculated part of the population to return to normal life will help gradually reopen the economy, Opponents argue that this would create damaging social inequalities.

Japan launched vaccination against COVID-19 on February 17. Over 40,000 health workers were inoculated at the first stage, the second one will include 4.7 million health workers. In April, the vaccination of 36 million people at the age of more than 65 years will start.

Related Topics

Parliament Immunity Tokyo Japan February April From Million

Recent Stories

South Korea to Start Inoculating People Over 75 in ..

4 minutes ago

Fans barred from Tokyo Olympics torch relay start

4 minutes ago

Dane Who Died After AstraZeneca Shot Had Unusual S ..

5 minutes ago

Kremlin Is Unaware of Navalny's Whereabouts, Says ..

5 minutes ago

Cycling race held at Kartarpur Corridor

5 minutes ago

Rs 98,007.296 million released for NHA projects un ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.