Japan Mulls Banning Entry From Russia, Mideast Nations Due To COVID-19 - Reports

Thu 23rd April 2020 | 05:50 PM

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2020) Japan mulls banning entry from Russia and middle Eastern countries due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Kyodo news agency reported on Thursday, citing sources.

The National Security Council led by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is expected to add about 80 countries in question to the entry ban list soon.

People who have visited these countries in the last 14 days will also be subject to the restrictions.

At the moment, Japan has already closed its borders for those traveling from 73 countries, including China, South Korea, the United States and most of Europe.

It has also suspended visas for travelers from more than 100 countries.

Japanese nationals stranded abroad still can return home but must get tested for the coronavirus.

The number of COVID-19 cases in Japan has risen by 444 to 12,735 over the past day, including 712 infected passengers of Diamond Princess cruise ship, which was quarantined off the Japanese coast in February, national media reported. The total death toll is standing at 312.

Russia has registered 4,774 new cases over the past 24 hours, taking the total to 62,773. A total of 555 patients have died.

