Japan Mulls Boosting Military Presence In Okinawa - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published December 03, 2022 | 06:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2022) Japan is considering deploying more Ground Self-Defense Forces in the southern prefecture of Okinawa as a precaution against the backdrop of growing tensions between China and Taiwan, Japanese news agency Kyodo reported on Saturday, citing a government source.

The reinforcement initiative is in line with the efforts of the Japanese defense ministry to enhance the presence of Self-Defense Forces in Okinawa in light of China's maritime activities in and around Taiwan Strait, according to Kyodo.

Japan's defense ministry plans to increase the number of infantry regiments within Ground Self-Defense Forces' 15th brigade to two, the report said. The 15th brigade is based in the prefectural capital city of Naha. In addition, the defense ministry plans to upgrade the brigade's highest rank from major general to general in order to strengthen cooperation between Japan and the United States, the source was cited as saying.

Tokyo deployed missile units on Miyako and Amami-Oshima islands in 2016 and is now planning to place another on Ishigaki Island, the report said. In 2016, Japan also established a coastal surveillance unit on the inhabited island of Yonaguni, which is located about 100 kilometers (62 miles) from Taiwan.

The situation around Taiwan escalated after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited the island in early August despite pleas from President Joe Biden to refrain from such a step. Beijing condemned Pelosi's trip, which it regarded as a gesture of support for separatism, and launched large-scale military exercises in the vicinity of the island.

