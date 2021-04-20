Japan Mulls COVID-19 Emergency Declaration in Osaka After Consulting Experts - Minister

Japan's central government will consider declaring a fresh state of emergency in the western prefecture of Osaka the third one since the outbreak of the pandemic in a bid to curb a spike in COVID-19 cases after consulting experts, Health Minister Norihisa Tamura said on Tuesday

Earlier in the day, the Osaka authorities officially requested the central government to declare the emergency in the area a few weeks after the previous one was lifted due to a critical situation in hospitals caused by a surge of severe cases. According to the latest data, only 2 percent of hospital beds for patients in serious condition are free in the prefecture.

"The government as a whole will consider (the need to declare a fresh state of emergency) after hearing expert opinions," Tamura said, as cited by the Japanese Kyodo news agency, adding that Tokyo will work with the prefecture's authorities to implement tougher restrictions if the experts consider current measures insufficient.

The third state of emergency in the western prefecture will reportedly envisage stronger restrictions than the currently existing quasi-emergency measures, such as the closure of major amusement and commercial facilities.

The news agency also reported, citing sources, that Tokyo was also considering requesting a new emergency for the metropolitan area later this week after holding consultations with health experts.

In the meantime, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga pledged to discuss the issue as soon as possible. If declared, the state of emergency will not affect the opening of the summer Olympic and Paralympic Games in Tokyo, the prime minister noted.