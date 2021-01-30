Japan Mulls Extending COVID-19 State of Emergency in 8 Prefectures - Reports

Japan has begun working on extending an extension of the state of emergency over the COVID-19 pandemic in at least eight prefectures, Japanese media reported on Saturday, citing sources

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2021) Japan has begun working on extending an extension of the state of emergency over the COVID-19 pandemic in at least eight prefectures, Japanese media reported on Saturday, citing sources.

Earlier in the month, the government imposed a state of emergency in 11 prefectures Tokyo, Kanagawa, Saitama, Chiba, Tochigi, Aichi, Gifu, Osaka, Kyoto, Fukuoka, and Hyogo.

According to the Kyodo news agency, the government will consider lifting the state of emergency in Tochigi as the number of new infections has seen a sufficient decrease there.

Next week, the government will also consult with health experts about removing the state of emergency in Aichi and Gifu as well. In the other eight prefectures, the extension of the state of emergency for up to another month is said to be inevitable.

Meanwhile, the Nippon Television Network reports that the extension could last until March 7.

The government is expected to meet with a panel of health specialists next Tuesday or Thursday and made its decision based on expert advice, according to media reports.