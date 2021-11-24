Japan Mulls Reopening Mission in Kabul - Source

(@imziishan)

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2021) The Japanese ambassador to Afghanistan said his country would consider reopening its mission in Kabul after it was closed amid the Western troop pullout, according to an informed source.

Takashi Okada met on Tuesday with Mawlawi Abdul Kabir, a senior official for political affairs with the Taliban (sanctioned by the UN for terrorism), to discuss relations between Japan and the new authorities in Kabul, Taliban spokesman Inamullah Samangani tweeted.

Okada said Japan wanted to continue talking to the Taliban-run government and provide assistance to the Afghans, the source told Sputnik. Samangani tweeted that the Taliban would ensure that Japanese aid would reach those in need.