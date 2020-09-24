UrduPoint.com
Japan Mulls Replacing Aegis Ashore With Sea-Based Missile Defense - Reports

Thu 24th September 2020 | 08:08 PM

Japan is planning to use mobile sea-based platforms for its missile defense after scrapping plans to deploy US-made Aegis Ashore systems, Mainichi reported on Thursday, citing Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2020) Japan is planning to use mobile sea-based platforms for its missile defense after scrapping plans to deploy US-made Aegis Ashore systems, Mainichi reported on Thursday, citing Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi.

According to the newspaper, the newly-appointed minister made an announcement at a joint meeting of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's committees of defense and security.

The new plan envisages building a vessel designed to intercept ballistic missiles or an offshore platform similar to sea oil rigs. This would remove the risk of rocket boosters falling onto populated areas, which was cited among reasons for abandoning the Aegis plans in June.

Issues, however, remain with cost increases and impact of weather conditions on sea-based missile defenses.

A final decision on the Aegis replacement is expected to be made by late December.

