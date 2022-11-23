Japan Mulls Starting Public Sale of Tests Simultaneously Detecting COVID-19, Flu - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2022) The general sale of tests which simultaneously detect antigens of both SARS-CoV-2 responsible for COVID-19 and the flu could soon begin in Japan, media reported on Wednesday.

According to the Japanese broadcaster NHK, the heath ministry is now considering the matter, with some people expressing their concern that a broader sale of such tests could lead to their shortage in medical facilities.

However, they are likely to become available for the population, since it would reduce the burden on health care, the broadcaster added.

Last week, media reported that Japan experienced the eighth wave of COVID-19, with over 133,000 cases registered on Wednesday alone.