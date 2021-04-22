UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japan Mulls State Of Emergency In 4 Prefectures From April 25-May 11- Reports

Faizan Hashmi 33 minutes ago Thu 22nd April 2021 | 05:30 PM

Japan Mulls State of Emergency in 4 Prefectures From April 25-May 11- Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2021) The Japanese government is considering declaring a state of emergency in the prefectures of Tokyo, Osaka, Kyoto and Hyogo from April 25 to May 11 in an effort to curb a spike in COVID-19 cases, national media reported on Thursday, citing a senior official.

Earlier in the day, the NHK broadcaster reported that the country would impose a state of emergency in the four prefectures on Friday.

According to Kyodo, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is set to make a final decision on the timeframe at a taskforce meeting on Friday.

Additionally, the country is expected to introduce tougher restrictions, such as the closure of shopping malls, through the Golden Week, an array of holidays from April 29”May 9 marked by massive travel around the country and abroad.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Holidays Kyoto Osaka Tokyo April May Gold Media From Government

Recent Stories

Riding The Tiger: Indian Surrender Continues

18 minutes ago

Dubai recorded AED22.9 billion in real estate tran ..

18 minutes ago

Bollywood star Arshi Khan contracts COVID-19

19 minutes ago

3rd cycle of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global ..

33 minutes ago

PM says reforms in tax system Govtâ€™s top priorit ..

47 minutes ago

AED3.8 billion of weeklong real estate transaction ..

48 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.