Japan Mulls State of Emergency in 4 Prefectures From April 25-May 11- Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2021) The Japanese government is considering declaring a state of emergency in the prefectures of Tokyo, Osaka, Kyoto and Hyogo from April 25 to May 11 in an effort to curb a spike in COVID-19 cases, national media reported on Thursday, citing a senior official.

Earlier in the day, the NHK broadcaster reported that the country would impose a state of emergency in the four prefectures on Friday.

According to Kyodo, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is set to make a final decision on the timeframe at a taskforce meeting on Friday.

Additionally, the country is expected to introduce tougher restrictions, such as the closure of shopping malls, through the Golden Week, an array of holidays from April 29”May 9 marked by massive travel around the country and abroad.