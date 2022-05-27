Japan Must Diversify Food Supply to Mitigate Security Risks - White Paper

The Japanese government's white paper on food security has called for diversification of imports to manage growing supply risks, media said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2022) The Japanese government's white paper on food security has called for diversification of imports to manage growing supply risks, media said on Friday.

The annual publication estimated that grain and beef imports from the United States and China accounted for 80-90% of the total supply in 2021, the Kyodo news agency reported.

The government said it would continue to monitor prices closely after the coronavirus pandemic, the conflict in Ukraine and a poor harvest in the US caused a surge in wheat prices.

It admitted that Japan remained highly dependent on the top six importers, who account for about 60% of its agricultural imports, and suggested raising the share of homemade food to 45% from 37% by 2030.